Public Relations Manager of Bloomingdale's Sherman Oaks and Glendale Kelli Daley joined us live with some fabulous last minute gifts for MOM. Bloomingdales has locations all over Southern California. For more information, click HERE.
Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts With Bloomingdales
-
