Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Sexual Assault in Boyle Heights Church; Police Look for More Victims

Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault that occurred at a church in Boyle Heights and investigators are looking for additional victims, Los Angeles Police officials said Friday.

The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. on May 6 in a church along the 3300 block of Opal Street.

The victim was allegedly attacked by the suspect, later identified as James Melendez, police said. The victim defended herself and Melendez, 50, ran off and eventually drove away.

He was arrested three days later and booked on suspicion of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives are looking for additional victim or anyone who has additional information about Melendez. Anyone with information can call 323- 342-8995.