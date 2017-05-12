Man Sentenced to 52 Years to Life in Prison in Connection With Fatal Anaheim Stabbing

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 52 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his mother’s boyfriend in Anaheim in 2014, officials said Friday.

Last month, Ruben Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder after stabbing the 52-year-old man on Nov. 16, 2014, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred outside a home in an unincorporated area of Anaheim and the victim, only identified as Maximino F., was stabbed multiple times.

Martinez was 27 when the crime occurred.

The two had apparently been involved in an altercation before the stabbing.