Off-Duty Deputy Dies After Tesla Employee Bus Rear-Ends VW Beetle in Bay Area Crash

An off-duty Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a Tesla employee bus on an East Bay freeway, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash “took the life of our deputy.”

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, had just gotten off work and was headed home on the eastbound Interstate 580 near Tracy in Alameda County, said Officer Derek Reed, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The deputy, who was driving a Volkswagen Beetle, was stopped for an unknown reason in a freeway lane near Grant Line Road when the employee tour bus rear-ended the vehicle, he said.

