Off-Duty FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog After Attack in Santa Clarita

An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a pitbull after the animal attacked his dog, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred around 5:38 p.m. near the intersection Sierra Highway and Piazza Di Sarro Street.

The pitbull began fighting the agent’s dog and the two animals could not be separated leading the agent to shoot the pitbull, authorities said.

The pitbull was not on a leash at the time of the attack, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

