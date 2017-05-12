One Last Chance to See the Dodgers on KTLA: May 21 Versus Marlins

For the majority of Dodgers fans without SportsNet LA, there is one last chance to see a simulcast on KTLA.

Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch as Ichiro Suzuki #51 of the Miami Marlins leads off first base during the fourth inning of the game at Marlins Park on Sept. 11, 2016. (Credit: Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The station will air the May 21 game against the Miami Marlins. The broadcast is a makeup for the rained-out game against the San Diego Padres on May 7.

That game was the last of a 10-game KTLA trial package that the Dodgers and Charter Communications had hoped would either persuade DirecTV to negotiate to add the Dodgers-owned channel or would get fans to switch to Spectrum.

There are no plans to air additional games on KTLA, Charter spokesperson Maureen Huff told The Times last week.

