One Last Chance to See the Dodgers on KTLA: May 21 Versus Marlins

For the majority of Dodgers fans without SportsNet LA, there is one last chance to see a simulcast on KTLA.

The station will air the May 21 game against the Miami Marlins. The broadcast is a makeup for the rained-out game against the San Diego Padres on May 7.

That game was the last of a 10-game KTLA trial package that the Dodgers and Charter Communications had hoped would either persuade DirecTV to negotiate to add the Dodgers-owned channel or would get fans to switch to Spectrum.

There are no plans to air additional games on KTLA, Charter spokesperson Maureen Huff told The Times last week.

