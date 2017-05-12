Riverside County Man Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Girl He Met Through Social Media

A Rubidoux man has been arrested after allegedly sexual assaulting a girl, and authorities are trying to determine if he may be connected to other incidents, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The girl’s parents reported the alleged crime to the department’s Perris Station on Tuesday after she told them she was sexually assaulted by a man she met through social media, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The incident took place in Woodcrest; authorities have not said when exactly it occurred, nor did they say what social media site the two met through.

After speaking with the parents, detectives immediately began investigating the case, recovering evidence in an effort to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, they identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jose Cesar Diaz. He was arrested and booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, oral copulation with a child under 14 years old and sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, sheriff’s officials said.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

The Sheriff’s Department has released photos of Diaz and his vehicle in case either was “observed in other unrelated sexual assault incidents,” the release stated.

The department also warned parents of the risks juveniles face by going online supervised, and reminded parents to monitor their children’s internet activity.

“Our youth do not possess the life experience and maturity necessary to discern the difference between innocent conversation and a child predator’s grooming,” the department said. “We strongly encourage parents to monitor their child’s internet activity to ensure their safety,”