USA City Games™ is the new name for the annual youth sports event held every summer since 1968, formerly known as the L.A. Watts Summer Games. USA City Games will attract the participation of approximately 15,000 athletes, building on alliances with the Los Angeles Unified School District, L.A. City Department of Recreation and Parks, and Boys and Girls Clubs of America, serving youth ages 12 to 18 and their families in and around L.A. County.

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, USA City Games will feature a 1-day Pre-50th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff event. There will be a mini fan fest, sports competitions, entertainment and more!

Registration for this event is free. While entry is free, registration is required and you must present your confirmation printout at the gate. Register before midnight on May 31, and you will qualify for a raffle for a pass on the grass – 50 winners will be chosen .

USA City Games honors and celebrates the L.A. Watts Summer Games and continues its mission. The goal is to foster young aspiring athletes while providing an educational, healthy and athletic pathway for them to strive for excellence, embrace commonalities, respond to leadership, accept diversity and overcome adversity through engagement in team sports and after-school programs.

USA City Games™ builds upon the legacy of the L.A. Watts Summer Games and its rich 49-year history with over 300,000 alumni including now notable athletes like John Elway (NFL), Lisa Leslie (WNBA, Olympian), and Byron Scott (NBA).

This is a cause that will provide educational and career opportunities, platforms for sports visibility, exposure to cultural museums and events, and a supportive network of positive influence.

For more information, visit the USA City Games website at www.usacitygames.org.