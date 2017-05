A Yucaipa man was arrested on suspicion of rape and police believe there may be additional victims in Long Beach and Orange County, officials said Friday.

Yucaipa Police officials did not release details of the incident David Robertson was arrested in Redlands in connection for, but he was booked on suspicion of rape and sodomy. Robertson, 29, is being held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Yucaipa Police Department at 909-918-2305.