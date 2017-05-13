200 Protesters Spell Out ‘RESIST!’ on Donald Trump’s Rancho Palos Verdes Golf Course

A flash mob of about 200 demonstrators gathered Saturday morning at President Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, where they formed the word “RESIST!” on the coastal property to protest his policies and urge the release of his tax returns.

A group calling itself “Indivisible San Pedro” corralled the crowd, which included babies as young as 1½, young children and retirees, to a public park nestled within the golf course around 9 a.m.

It took the flash mob about 15 minutes to form the 30-foot-tall letters, after which they sang “God Bless America,” said Peter M. Warren, a retired journalist and member of the group.

The group, which formed after Trump’s inauguration, has primarily been voicing its concerns about his administration through contacting legislators, attending town halls and joining protest marches.

