Dehydrated, Tick-Ridden Puppy Dropped Into Long Beach Yard and Abandoned, Surveillance Video Shows

A puppy that was described as malnourished and covered in ticks was dropped into a Long Beach yard and abandoned earlier this week, surveillance video shows.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when two women and a man were walking another dog in a Long Beach alley and one of the woman is seen dropping a black puppy into the yard behind a fence.

The two women had passed the house when they paused and laughed before one of the women returned and dropped the puppy. The women then ran away and the puppy ran around the yard and can be heard whimpering in the video.

Amber Latham, who posted the video to her Facebook page, said the dog, believed to be a terrier or poodle mix, was “covered in large ticks, dehydrated, and severely malnourished (we could feel her bones when we pet her).”

She said she gave her water and food and called animal care services.

Latham said animal services officials believe the puppy is about six months old because she has all of her baby teeth. She had a collar but no tags, Latham said.

She added that the Long Beach Police Department is also investigating the incident.

“She’s so sweet and playful and we’re hoping she is adopted to a loving home soon,” Latham wrote in an email to KTLA.