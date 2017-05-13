Despite Arrest, Fatal Shooting of Long Beach Mother and Daughter Continues to Baffle Investigators, Family Members

The dramatic shift in Brandon Colbert’s personality worried his family.

Luis Anaya is seen with his daughter, Jennabel Anaya, and girlfriend, Carina Mancera, in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

The 20-year-old was withdrawing from his siblings and cousins, whom he had long considered his closest friends. He would laugh out loud for no apparent reason. He told doctors in Tulsa, Okla., that something was “taking over” his brain.

One day last year, Colbert abruptly boarded a Greyhound bus to Southern California.

Two days later, police say he walked up to a woman and her 4-year-old daughter as they were returning home from buying groceries and fatally shot them.

Brandon Colbert Jr.,
is seen in an undated photo while representing himself in court. (Credit: Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

