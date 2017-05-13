× Man Shot to Death in Orange: Police

A man was fatally shot in Orange Friday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Katella Avenue, Orange Police Sgt. Phil McMullin told KTLA.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The possible shooter was described as a man with dark complexion, last seen heading north on Main Street in a white pickup truck, McMullin said.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.