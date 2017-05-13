Man Shot to Death in Orange: Police
A man was fatally shot in Orange Friday evening, officials said.
The incident was reported about 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Katella Avenue, Orange Police Sgt. Phil McMullin told KTLA.
The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
The possible shooter was described as a man with dark complexion, last seen heading north on Main Street in a white pickup truck, McMullin said.
No further details were available.
KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.
33.808917 -117.837873