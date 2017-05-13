× Man Taken Into Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting in South L.A.

A man was taken into custody after officers opened fire in South Los Angeles Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There shooting occurred around 7:05 p.m. near the 1600 block of West Gage Avenue.

Officers approached a man and the encounter led to an officer involved shooting, police said.

The man was armed during the incident and did not receive any gunshot wounds in the confrontation, according to police. He was taken into custody a short time later.

The officer who fired his weapon will be interviewed and an internal investigation is underway, according to police.