Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 13th, 2017

Happy Saturday!

What are you up to today? If you are looking for some UNUSUAL Mother's Day Weekend events, take a look at these suggestions on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

-0-

FREE!

Swim Workouts for Beginners

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 390 5700

swim.net

A free swimming lesson is available courtesy Southern California Aquatics, the largest masters swimming program in the United States. The club has lessons for every level of adult swimmer. For more information, take a look at the website: swim.net or call 310-390-5700.

-0-

FREE!

Long Beach Lawn Bowling Open House @ 10am

1109 Federation Drive

Long Beach

562 433 9063

longbeachlbc.wordpress.com

If you’re looking for a new sport, you might try this. The Long Beach Lawn Bowling Club hosts an open house to invite the public to take a lesson and spend some time on the greens.

The price is right! Free!

-0-

North Italia Job Fair @ 10am

North Italia

1442 Second Street

Santa Monica

Northitaliarestaurant.com/nso/santa-monica-ca

North Italia is hosting a job fair at its Santa Monica location. Interested parties are invited to apply between 10am and 6pm.

The renown Italian restaurant is looking for nearly 100 employees. If you cannot attend the job fair, you can apply online at northitaliarestaurant.com

-0-

Extended!

The Orbit Pavilion

The Huntington Library, Art Collection, & Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org/orbit

This WAS scheduled to close in February. However this unique display’s existence is now extended through September.

This is the Orbit Pavilion at the Huntington Library in San Marino, a large, shell-shaped sculpture, where we can actually hear the satellites that study the Earth that are passing through space continuously, collecting data on everything from hurricanes to the effects of drought. Distinctive sounds are emitted as each satellite passes overhead: a human voice, the crashing of a wave, a tree branch moving, a frog croaking. Each sound interprets one of the satellites’ missions.

The outdoor installation is the brainchild of Dan Goods and David Delgado, visual strategists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who worked in collaboration with composer Shane Myrbeck and architect Jason Klimoski of StudioKCA to produce an innovative “soundscape” experience representing the movement of the International Space Station and 19 Earth Science satellites.

-0-

FREE!

Ice Cream Social & Pet Adoption @ 11am

Big Sunday

6111 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles

bigsunday.org

What a treat! A free ice cream social and pet adoption event organized by the BIG SUNDAY non-profit organization.

We’re invited to rescue an animal from the Michaelson Found Animals Foundation and enjoy ice cream from 11am to 3pm at Big Sunday’s office at 6111 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

-0-

Extreme Mammals

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Extreme Mammals is a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The extraordinary exhibition explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, most amazing, and the biggest mammals.

Among other extreme mammals at this exhibit, this! A mammal described as a walking whale! This and more amazing mammals are now on display at the Exposition Park facility.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, don’t forget the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!

-0-

Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

562 437 1689

http://www.molaa.org

And, in Long Beach at the Museum of Latin American Art, there’s DREAMLAND: A FRANK ROMERO RETROSPECTIVE. Museum officials say this is a comprehensive retrospective exhibition of work by legendary Los Angeles artist Frank Romero, encompassing more than 50 years of the artist’s career and the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at MOLAA.

Born in East Lost Angeles in 1941, Frank E. Romero is one of the most iconic L.A. artists of our time. As the last practicing artist of the Los Four art collective, Dreamland recounts his life’s journey through paintings, sculptures, prints, and ceramics.

-0-

Make it GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

