× US Coast Guard Investigating Possible Downed Aircraft Near Redondo Beach Harbor

US Coast Guard officials are responding to reports of a possible downed aircraft two miles away from Redondo Beach Harbor on Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach authorities received an emergency notification from an aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter beacon around 11:45 a.m., according to a Coast Guard press release.

Several witnesses in the area told authorities they saw oil sheen on the surface of the water near the Redondo Beach Harbor entrance but no planes have been reported missing, the Coast Guard said.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and 45-foot response boat were both launched to search for possible debris.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department are assisting in the investigation.