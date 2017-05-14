2 Killed in Fiery Crash After Police Pursuit in Hollywood: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Hollywood while they were apparently fleeing police, Los Angeles Police officials said Sunday.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. when police were apparently chasing the vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said the driver was going about 70 mph before the person crashed near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street.

Lauren Weening and a friend had just left a club in the area and were in an Uber when they saw the vehicle speed by them and run through a red light. They saw several LAPD units following the vehicle and later saw the car in flames.

Video from the scene showed the car was engulfed in flames. Responding police put a white sheet over the involved vehicle. The people in the vehicle have not been identified.

Hollywood Boulevard is closed from Gower Street to Bronson Avenue during the investigation.

2 dead after car they were in crashes while being pursued by police on Hollywood between Gower and Bronson. Street currently closed @KTLA pic.twitter.com/M21ytFZiwH — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) May 14, 2017