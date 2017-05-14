Bear Tranquilized, Returned to Santa Rosa Mountains After Being Spotted in Indio

A bear was tranquilized and returned to the Santa Rosa Mountains after being spotted in Indio early Sunday, officials said.

Riverside County Animal Services officials received a call about the bear being spotted in some high shrubs north of the 10 Freeway. Animal control officials then contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who tranquilized the bear.

Once it was subdued, it was taken to the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The bear is female, believed to be about 3 years old and was described as being “very healthy.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as well as the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident to ensure that residents in the area were safe.

#indioBEAR cub tranquilized; @CaliforniaDFW warden Kyle Chang checks cub as our Lt. Luis Rosa assists. pic.twitter.com/0vCkQnAu9G — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) May 14, 2017

Here is another image of the #IndioBear after the @CaliforniaDFW tranquilizer dart did its job. pic.twitter.com/a2hQUgBwW9 — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) May 14, 2017