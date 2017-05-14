× Bus Crashes Into Building in Glendale; 1 Injured

A Glendale Beeline bus crashed into a closed business on Sunday afternoon, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Stocker Street and Central Avenue.

There were people on the bus at the time of the accident and one man was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury, police said.

Authorities do not yet know why the bus crashed, according to Sgt. Magtoto with the Glendale Police Department.

The driver was given a sobriety test at the scene that came back all clear, according to police.