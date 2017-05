California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters are battling a 35-acre brush fire in Kern County on Sunday.

The fire is near Sebastian Road and Wheeler Ridge Road, southeast of Arvin, fire officials said in a tweet.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 6 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a 35 acres fire off Sabastian Rd and Wheeler, southeast of Arvin (Kern County). #FeedFire pic.twitter.com/q6xl1YZWXi — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 15, 2017