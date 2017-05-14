× Girl Injured When Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Oxnard Home: Police

A girl was injured early Sunday when a suspected DUI driver crashed into an Oxnard home, police said.

The crash occurred about 3:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Juneberry Place.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV was heading north on Lantana Street web the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove into the home, Oxnard Police said. The vehicle struck a bedroom occupied by three girls and one of them suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV ran away from the scene, but was eventually found, police said. The person was not identified.

Police believe that alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.