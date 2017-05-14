× Lottery Officials Seek Powerball Winner Who Bought Ticket in La Palma

If you bought a Powerball lottery ticket in La Palma, you may have been a winner.

Lotto officials are looking for a person who won $796,289 during Saturday night’s drawing.

The ticket successfully matched the numbers 68-17-20-63 and 32, missing only the red Powerball number 19.

The ticket was purchased at Granada Liquor, 5501 Orangethorpe Ave.

Officials encourage the person with the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place before and visit a Lottery district office to claim the winnings. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The jackpot about for Wednesday’s drawing is $204 million.