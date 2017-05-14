× Person Suffers Burns on 50 Percent of Body After Being Set on Fire; Santa Paula Police Look for Suspect

A person suffered burns on 50 percent of their body after being beaten and set on fire by another man in Santa Paula Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Street and the Santa Paula Fire Department responded.

Investigators determined that the victim was laying on a bench when the man battered the victim, poured a flammable substance on the victim and set him on fire.

The man was last seen riding a bicycle heading east on Main Street. He is described as being 35-40 years old and was wearing reading glasses, dark clothing and was carrying a backpack, Santa Paula Police officials said.

Police did not give a further description of the victim or their condition.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man can call Detective Randy Haumann at 805 525-4474 x 211.