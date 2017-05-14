× Riverside County Firefighters Responding to 12-Acre Brush Fire in Beaumont Area

Sixty-five Riverside County firefighters are battling a 12-acre brush fire in the unincorporated county area of Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire began around 12:51 p.m. on Highway 79, south of Dump Road with a slow to moderate rate of spread up slope.

The first arriving officer reported the fire as 1/4 acre and it has since grown to 12 acres, fire officials said.

The fire is currently 50 percent contained.