Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 14th, 2017

Happy Sunday! Happy Mother's Day!

Let's do something more than take Mom to brunch! Here are some special Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Petersen Automotive Museum officials are seeing red. No! They’re not upset! They’re celebrating one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history. This is SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

The exhibit features ten of the most spectacular and significant cars in the Ferrari brand’s history.

-0-

The Unconventional Canvases of Keith Haring

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Time is running out to see THE UNCONVENTIONAL CANVASES OF KEITH HARING at the Petersen. Pop Artist Keith Haring created these rare works on automobiles, covering them with his familiar and famous moving figures. This exhibition closes next month.

-0-

Harley Versus Indian

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Oh! There’s one more exhibit you might want to explore at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s the new exhibit HARLEY VERSUS INDIAN, which details the founding of both Indian and Harley-Davidson in the early 1900s and the subsequent five-decade battle to become the world’s premier motorcycle manufacturer.

-0-

Citroen: The Man, The Marque, The Mystique

The Mullin Automotive Museum

1421 Emerson Avenue

Oxnard

805 385 5400

mullinautomotivemuseum.com

In Oxnard, the Mullin Automotive Museum hosts the Citroen: The Man, The Marque, The Mystique. This is believed to be the FIRST of its kind exhibition in the U.S. for the French car manufacturer.

Andre Citroen is credited with introducing the first mass produced automobile to use unibody construction, front wheel drive and four wheel independent suspension.

-0-

Extreme Mammals

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Extreme Mammals is a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The extraordinary exhibition explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, most amazing, and the biggest mammals.

Among other extreme mammals at this exhibit, this! A mammal described as a walking whale! This and more amazing mammals are now on display at the Exposition Park facility.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, don’t forget the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!

-0-

Latin Jazz Sunday at the Autry @ 7pm Heritage Court

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

323 667 2000

Theautry.org

This is Latin Jazz Sunday at the Autry in Griffith Park.

From 7pm-to– 9pm, we can relax with an evening of playful music and rhythmic dancing featuring Cal State L.A.’s award-winning Afro Latin Ensemble, one of the leading student music ensembles in the nation.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

