× Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Supports Donald Trump’s Frequent Use of Platform, Believes Tweets Are ‘Really Important’

Silicon Valley is known for its politically progressive culture and distaste for the policies of President Trump. But Twitter executives are voicing their support for Trump’s frequent use of their social media platform — and have even encouraged the president to use Twitter more.

On Sunday’s broadcast of the “Today” show on NBC, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in an interview that he thinks Trump’s frequent use of Twitter serves a greater political good.

“I believe it’s really important I hear directly from our leadership. And I believe it’s really important to hold them accountable,” Dorsey said. “And I believe it’s really important to have these conversations out in the open rather than have them behind closed doors.”

He said Trump has “found a tool that’s useful for him.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.