Their 18-year-old daughter died 20 years ago on May 15 after being struck by a car on the way to her friends' house, but Daniel and Shirley Mason were able to hear her beating heart on Monday when they met the woman whose life it saved for the first time.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 15, 2017.

