At Least 2 Detained in Standoff With Armed Stolen Vehicle Suspects Inside Van Nuys Bank

Police followed a group of stolen vehicle suspects in possession of weapons to a Van Nuys bank on Monday, where the two parties were engaged in a standoff.

Officers did not say when exactly they began following the vehicle, but the people had entered the bank as of 6 p.m., Sky5 aerial footage showed.

The suspects entered a Chase bank location at 15249 Victory Blvd. and had begun to exit but ran back in when they noticed officers waiting for them outside, according to Sgt. Mike Goldberg with the Los Angeles Police Department. It was unclear how many suspects were involved.

Goldberg could confirm that they were attempting to rob the bank.

Patrons were seen evacuating the building just after 6 p.m., and one woman was detained.

A short while later two men were also detained at the scene, but one may have been mistakenly taken into custody as the female suspect had switched shirts with a male suspect in an attempt to throw off police.

Bank employees and patrons — children included — were seen lined up facing a wall in the bank's parking lot.

No further details were immediately available.