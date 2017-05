Authorities are in pursuit of a white van in the South Los Angeles area on Monday.

Sky5 was first over the pursuit in South Gate before it headed into Lynwood and Compton.

Around 12:47 a.m., the van slowed to drop off a passenger, who immediately laid down on a street corner with his hands behind his head.

The van then got on the northbound 710 Freeway before heading back onto surface streets in Paramount.

Check back for updates on this developing story.