Wildlife Officials Try to Catch Wounded Bear Struck by Vehicle on 210 Freeway in La Verne

Wildlife officials are trying to catch a bear that was struck and injured by a vehicle on the 210 Freeway in La Verne, police said.

The incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Fruit Street exit. The bear, believed to weigh about 200 pounds, made its way to a nearby embankment after being struck, La Verne Police officials said in a news release.

Responding officers saw the bear limping and laying down. Aerial video from Sky5 showed the bear in some bushes near the exit of the freeway and was limping away was a California Fish and Wildlife warden was going toward it with what appeared to be a tranquilizer gun.

The bear appears to have been hit by a tranquilizer on its rear and was struggling to walk.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Fruit Street ramp to the west 210 Freeway. Residents are being asked to stay indoors if the bear wanders into their yards.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN LA VERNE. FRUIT STREET ON-RAMP TO WB I-120 IS CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 15, 2017