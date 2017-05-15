× Colorado Man Charged in Connection With 1994 Huntington Beach Double Homicide

A Colorado man has been charged in connection with a 1994 double homicide in Huntington Beach, officials said Monday.

Lamberto Ricci Castillo, 64, of Alamosa, Colorado, is expected to be arraigned on Monday after being charged on April 27, more than 23 years after the crime.

Castillo is suspected of killing Kenny Paul Sommer, 23, and Chen “Cosmo” Maui Blanchard, 23, on March 31, 1994.

Castillo allegedly confronted the men in the downtown area, walked away but returned with a handgun. He then allegedly shot the two men multiple times before leaving the scene. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The case eventually went cold, but was reopened in 2016, when investigators developed new evidence linking Castillo to the crime.

He faces two felony counts of murder with a special enhancement that he used a firearm in the crime.

Several agencies in Orange County and Colorado assisted in the investigation.

Officials are expected to release more information about the investigation during a 2 p.m. news conference.