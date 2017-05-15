Here’s Where You Can Get a Brand New Smartphone for Under $50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon sells several smartphones at prices as low as $50 for Prime members - just be prepared to see some ads on your lock screen.

Amazon has several super-cheap smartphone deals reserved for its Prime members. These phones come from big name brands and feature everything you need - but at a price that might be cheaper than repairing your cracked screen.

Amazon calls them "Prime Exclusive Phones." There are 5 in total, from names you've heard of like Motorola and Alcatel, and others you haven't like BLU.

These phones won't wow you with extra features or the best cameras in the world, but they will let you make calls, send texts, take pictures and even download the latest Android apps at a price that can't be beaten. As a bonus, they are sold unlocked, which means they work on most major carriers without any contracts.

I checked out three of the most popular phones Amazon sells - here are my thoughts.

BLU R1 HD

Alcatel A30

Moto G5 Plus