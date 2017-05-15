Kick Your Sugar Addiction With Dr. Ian Smith’s 5 Week Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Ian Smith joined us live to talk about his new book “Blast the Sugar Out – Lower Blood Sugar, Lose Weight, Live Better”. The book is taking on our addiction to sugar. The average American consumer 156 pounds of sugar each year which is equivalent to 31 5 pound bags that you purchase at the grocery story. If you have type 2 diabetes, are pre-diabetic, or you’re just looking to reduce the harmful effects of too much added sugar, Dr Ian offers the plan and motivation to get bodies back on a healthy track and kick start weight loss. The book is available in book stores everywhere and online. For more information, visit his website or follow him on social media.