LAX Set to Open New Terminal for Wealthy Travelers Looking to Avoid Crowds

For all those celebrities and wealthy travelers who don’t want to wade through the morass of paparazzi and regular passengers, a security company is debuting a unique LAX terminal with an exclusive entrance, luxury suites, well-stocked refrigerators, private bathrooms and even daybeds.

The $22-million facility, called the Private Suite at Los Angeles International Airport, is the first terminal of its kind in the nation. In addition to the fancy fringes, terminal users get access to a dedicated team of security screeners before they are whisked to their plane in a shiny new BMW sedan.

But all that privacy and comfort comes at a steep price: a $7,500 annual membership plus $2,700 for each domestic flight or $3,000 for each international flight. The cost covers a posse of up to four people.

There’s the alternative of paying a fee to use the terminal for a single flight without buying a membership. That costs $3,500 for a domestic flight and $4,000 for an international flight, in each case accommodating up to three people.

