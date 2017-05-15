Off-Duty Deputy Fights Off Burglary Suspect in Stevenson Ranch Home: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty deputy fought off a burglary suspect as he was on his way to work in Stevenson Ranch Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. when the deputy, who apparently doesn’t work for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, saw a man who was trying to rummage through his vehicles in his garage.

The deputy confronted the man, the two got into a fist fight and the deputy chased the suspect down the street, Deputy Curtis Foster said.

Units from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station responded to the area and a helicopter eventually found the suspect crouching between houses in the area.

The suspect, 19, was found with burglary tools and drug paraphernalia and was arrested at the scene.