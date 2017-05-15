Live: Wildlife officials try to catch bear that was struck by vehicle on the 210 Freeway in La Verne

Off-Duty Deputy Fights Off Burglary Suspect in Stevenson Ranch Home: Officials

Posted 9:23 AM, May 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:56AM, May 15, 2017

An off-duty deputy fought off a burglary suspect as he was on his way to work in Stevenson Ranch Monday morning, officials said.

A burglary suspect is taken into custody in Stevenson Ranch on May 15, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. when the deputy, who apparently doesn’t work for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, saw a man who was trying to rummage through his vehicles in his garage.

The deputy confronted the man, the two got into a fist fight and the deputy chased the suspect down the street, Deputy Curtis Foster said.

Units from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station responded to the area and a helicopter eventually found the suspect crouching between houses in the area.

The suspect, 19, was found with burglary tools and drug paraphernalia and was arrested at the scene.