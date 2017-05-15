Passenger Killed, Driver Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Vernon

Police are investigating a possible DUI crash Monday that left one man dead and another injured in Vernon.

The crash occurred around midnight in the 2300 block of Vernon Avenue where an SUV struck a pole in a solo-vehicle crash.

Two men were riding in the SUV at the time of the crash, Vernon Police Department Sgt. Brandon Gray said.

The passenger, who has not been identified, died at the scene, Gray said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor, Gray said.

Authorities closed Vernon Avenue between South Alameda Street and South Santa Fe Avenue during the investigation.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.