× Two Men Shot by Police in South L.A. After Crash: Officials

Two men described as “suspects” were shot by police in South Los Angeles Monday after a crash.

The incident was reported just before noon near the intersection of West 108th and South Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Both men were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Neighbors told KTLA that the involved vehicle was being chased by police when it crashed and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a silver car riddled with bullets on one side that had crashed into a metal gate in the area. A man who as in handcuffs was walked to an ambulance by Gardena Police Department officers who surrounded the area, Sky5 video showed.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting or if the men were armed.

Los Angeles firefighters also responded to the scene.