Victorville Man Injures 75-Year-Old Mother After She Didn’t Allow Him to Have Female Visitor at Home: Officials

A Victorville man was arrested after he allegedly injured his mother who refused to allow him to have a female visitor at her home, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The incident occurred April 29 at the home along the 16200 block of La Cubre Drive.

The suspect, Henry Alexander Paz, 44, was apparently upset over his mother not allowing the visitor. Officials said Paz pushed his mother to the floor, which caused her to break her hip and fracture her leg. He then demanded that he give her money and took her cellphone.

Paz later closed the victim in her room, refused to call for medical help and left the home, officials said.

The victim finally managed to get out of the bedroom and the home to call for help before a passerby called 911.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Paz was found at a home in Adelanto and he was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery causing serious injury, causing harm to an elder and robbery.