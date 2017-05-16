× 3 Dead After Car Goes Into Pond During Police Pursuit in Georgia

Three people were killed Monday morning when a car went into a pond in Clayton County, Georgia, during a police chase, authorities said.

A spokesperson with Clayton County police told television station WGCL in Atlanta that 4:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a vehicle after a burglary in Fayetteville around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the suspects were driving east on Flint River Road and eventually crashed into another vehicle and overturned in a private pond.

Four people were in the vehicle; one person escaped from the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called for medical examiner purposes, but confirmed to WGCL that they are not investigating the incident.

A spokesperson with Fayetteville police told WGCL that prior to the fatal crash, three men broke the window of a Sprint store in the 1400 block of Georgia Highway 85.

The men allegedly ignored a security guard who tried to stop them and were able to steal several items from the store.

Police say a Fayetteville police officer arrived at the store as the men were leaving. The officer advised everyone on police radio about the incident, and the pursuit was initiated a short time later.