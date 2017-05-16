Colton Police Identify ‘Vehicle of Interest’ Amid Investigation Into Fatal Shooting

Colton police on Tuesday identified a “vehicle of interest” in a recent homicide, saying they believe that someone inside the van may have witnessed the shooting that left a man dead earlier this month.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper chest in the 300 block of East Valley Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. on May 4, according to a Colton Police Department news release.

He was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center where he died.

The 36-year-old man’s name has yet to been released by the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case, but are looking for a vehicle in connection with the incident.

The van is believed to be a 1992 to 1998 Ford Aerostar, green in color, with a brown or tan stripe at the bottom. The vehicle has no hub caps, and a dent between the wheel well and rear bumper on the passenger side is visible.

Police believe that someone inside the van possibly witnessed the shooting.

A surveillance image of the vehicle was released by the department, along with the description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Detective Division at 909-370-5028.

34.073902 -117.313655