‘Creepy’ Letter to Los Angeles Voters Shows Neighbors’ Voting Records

Just in time for Los Angeles’ runoff municipal election Tuesday, some residents have received letters listing the voting records of their neighbors in a purported attempt to turn out the vote.

One letter provided to KTLA had no return address but bore a logo for the “California Voter Awareness Project,” which has no apparent online presence. The envelope was labeled in red “Important Taxpayer Information Enclosed.”

“Why do so many people in Los Angeles fail to vote?” the letter read. “This year, we’re taking a new approach. We’re sending this mailing to you, your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues at work, and your community members to publicize who does and does not vote.”

The letter then lists the recipient’s name followed by nine apparent neighbors, along with whether they voted last June, in November and in March.

Under May 16, 2017, the date of Tuesday’s city runoff election, the letter lists a question mark for each person. It says an “updated chart” will be sent after the election.

“My wife and I both got one of these letters and we are so furious we will not be voting in this election,” one person wrote in response to the Facebook post.

L.A. voters on Tuesday are weighing a charter amendment that would change who sits on disciplinary hearing boards for Los Angeles Police Department officers, as well as two City Council and two school board runoffs races.

At least three people in the city contacted KTLA after receiving the letter, and other examples have been posted on social media.

“This is probably legal, but is nonetheless unsettling to have my personal information splashed around for the neighborhood to view,” one of those recipients wrote in an email to KTLA, describing the letter as “creepy.”

That voter pointed to a Facebook post from the California Voter Project, apparently a San Diego-based group that claims to work to register voters. In the post, the project denied any connection to the letters.

“We have received numerous complaints about voters receiving a letter from ‘California Voter Awareness Project,’” the organization posted on Facebook. “We are in no way affiliated with the sender of this letter as we are California voter project.”

The project initially told those who receive the letters to contact the state Fair Political Practices Commission, but that Facebook post was later removed and replaced with a statement with no mention of the FPPC.

“My wife and I both got one of these letters and we are so furious we will not be voting in this election,” one person wrote in response to the initial Facebook post.

A spokesman for the Fair Political Practices Commission, which regulates campaign finance reporting, confirmed Tuesday that the regulatory body has received multiple complaints about the mailer.

The letters, however, are not in violation of state law and are not under the jurisdiction of the FPPC, commission spokesman Jay Alan Wierenga said.

“It may be unseemly” but information about whether individuals voted in elections is public record, he noted.

Similar mailers were received in Arizona and Washington state during the 2016 presidential election. In 2012, mailers listing voting records were reported in six states, according to The Hill.

It was not immediately clear if the mailers sent to L.A. voters this election season were in violation of any local ordinances.

KTLA has reached out to the Los Angeles City Clerk’s Office and the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

34.052234 -118.243685