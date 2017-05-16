Deadly High-Speed Crash Leaves Car Split in Half in Canoga Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators believe speed was a factor in a crash that left one man dead and the car he was driving split in half following a crash in Canoga Park early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 2:13 a.m. as the older model Honda was traveling eastbound on Sherman Way near the intersection of De Soto Avenue.

“The vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed. Probably faster than what we typically see on the freeways,” Los Angeles Police Department Detective Bustos said.

The driver lost control causing the car to shear a hydrant and crash into two buildings.

“The impact was so hard that the fire hydrant went inside one of the buildings,” Bustos said.

The vehicle came apart as a result of the crash and the driver, described only as a man in his 20s, lost his life, Bustos said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no passengers were inside the Honda.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

“We don’t know if impairment was a factor, however, I did see an empty alcohol can at the scene,” Bustos said.

Investigators will be checking nearby businesses for surveillance video of the crash when they opened for business, Bustos said.