Family Sues Cedars-Sinai After Mother of 2 Dies Following Routine C-Section

Family members say just 10 hours after Kyira Adele Dixon Johnson successfully gave birth to a healthy baby boy via cesarean section, she died, leaving behind a loving husband and two sons. They're now suing the hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, alleging wrongful death.

The hospital issued the following statement in response to this report:

"Cedars-Sinai is deeply saddened by the death and the toll it is taking on her family. We strongly support the family’s goal of determining exactly why this happened. While federal privacy laws prevent us from responding directly about any patient’s care without written authorization, we can share the following: Any time there are concerns raised about a patient’s medical care, we conduct an investigation to determine exactly what happened, including reviewing hospital procedures and the competency of healthcare providers, and make changes as needed to ensure that we continue to provide the highest quality medical care."

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 16, 2017.