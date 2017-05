Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manual Arts High School senior Jorge Campos now lives in Palmdale, but his family of six was homeless for three months after his father lost his job. Jorge was able to learn enough about finance to help pull his family out of extreme poverty, and now will be attending Harvard in the fall as an economics major.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 16, 2017.