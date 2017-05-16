‘I Am Despicable’: Ex-Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted in Drug Plot Blames Satan

A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to steal marijuana seized during criminal investigations apologized in a recorded video message for his misdeeds, saying Satan was “playing games” with him.

In a May 7 video entitled “I am sorry!” Logan August appeared seated with his wife as he apologized to Kern County residents, law enforcement officials and “anybody I had ever worked with that wears the badge that I disgraced.”

“I made a horrible decision,” the 30-year-old Bakersfield resident said in the YouTube video. “It was nobody else’s fault. Nobody influenced me to do it. I made that decision based on Satan playing games with me and making me feel like I was prideful and unable to go to family members for help.”

August and Derrick Penney, another former Kern County sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to U.S. Atty. Phillip A. Talbert. They have agreed to forfeit any money they earned from the trafficking operation. August and Penney face up to five years in prison.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

35.493727 -118.859680