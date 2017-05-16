In Rare Event, Smelly Corpse Flower Blooms in Fullerton

In a rare occurrence, a corpse flower -- a plant known for its noxious odor -- has bloomed in Fullerton, and was attracting plenty of curious visitors on Tuesday. Chip Yost reports from Fullerton for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 16, 2017.