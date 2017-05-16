In a rare occurrence, a corpse flower -- a plant known for its noxious odor -- has bloomed in Fullerton, and was attracting plenty of curious visitors on Tuesday. Chip Yost reports from Fullerton for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 16, 2017.
In Rare Event, Smelly Corpse Flower Blooms in Fullerton
-
2 Killed in Fullerton Crash After Car Loses Control, Crashes into Tree: Police
-
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Setting Multiple Fires in Fullerton: Police
-
Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Using Social Media to Arrange Meeting With 13-Year-Old Boy for Sex Acts at Fullerton Park
-
Person of Interest in Custody in Fullerton Child Annoyance Case; Residents Assist in Investigation
-
Fullerton Police Searching for Man Who Followed Teen Girl, Yelled at Her to ‘Get in the Car’
-
-
Woman Suspected of Setting Multiple Fires at Fullerton Apartment Complex Charged With Arson: Officials
-
Police Release Surveillance Video Amid Search for Person Who Killed Teen in Fullerton Parking Lot
-
Big SoCal Earthquake Could Cause Beach Areas to Sink Up to 3 Feet in Seconds, New Study Finds
-
Former Fullerton City Manager Charged With Hit-and-Run, Drunk Driving on Election Night
-
4 Sought in Connection With Fullerton Burglary: Police
-
-
6 People Arrested, 14,500 Oxycodone Pills, 2,000 MDMA Pills and $65,000 Seized in Fullerton Drug Raid
-
Fullerton Police ID Child Annoyance Suspect Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Get in the Car’ at Girl
-
Authorities Identify Man Arrested in Connection With 2 Sexual Assaults at Fullerton College