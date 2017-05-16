× Inglewood Courthouse Evacuated Due to Emailed Bomb Threat

A bomb threat at the Los Angeles County Superior Court branch in Inglewood prompted a evacuation and emergency response on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called the bomb threat at 4:23 p.m., according to county Fire Department Supervisor Sims. Two units and a battalion chief were on scene at the courthouse, 1 E. Regent St.

The threat initially came in via email about 1:20 p.m., and a bomb squad was requested a couple of hours later, according to Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Vincent Plair. The courthouse was evacuated, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if nearby Inglewood City Hall was affected.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.