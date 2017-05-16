L.A. City Election: Measure to Alter LAPD Disciplinary Panels Holds Wide Lead

A ballot measure that would significantly change the way the Los Angeles Police Department handles serious officer misconduct was leading by a wide margin Tuesday night, despite misgivings from some community activists that it would result in more lenient treatment for problem cops.

With more than a third of precincts counted, voters were solidly behind Charter Amendment C, which would add more civilians to the panels that review officer terminations. The measure was championed by the police officers’ union and backed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and every member of the City Council.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents about 9,800 cops, has long called for changes to the three-member Boards of Rights, arguing that their disciplinary proceedings are sometimes unfair to officers. Currently, each board consists of one civilian and two LAPD command staff ranked captain or above.

Union spokesman Dustin DeRollo said the strength of Charter Amendment C in early results shows that voters “want to see officers get a fair shake when it comes to discipline.”

