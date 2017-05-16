L.A. City Council Election: Cedillo Holds Wide Lead, Race for Vacant Valley Seat Is Tight

Incumbent Gil Cedillo appeared headed for re-election Tuesday night against challenger Joe Bray-Ali in a heated run-off for a Los Angeles City Council seat representing a swath of northeast L.A.

With more than half of precincts reporting, Cedillo led by a wide margin in District 1, which includes Westlake, Highland Park and Chinatown.

In March, Cedillo was forced into a run-off by Bray-Ali, a Lincoln Heights resident and bicycle advocate who had been a vocal critic of the councilman’s positions on street safety, development and gentrification.

Spirits were high at Cedillo’s election night party at a rooftop bar in Chinatown. Cheers greeted Cedillo’s arrival, and he stopped to dance with one supporter, as a group of women shouted, “Si, se puede!”

