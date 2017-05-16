L.A. Residents Head to the Polls Tuesday for Another Election Day

Posted 5:28 AM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32AM, May 16, 2017

A voter casts his ballot at the Hollywood Recreation Center in the March primary. (Credit: Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)

Just over two months after Los Angeles residents went to the polls, it’s election day once again.

Voters will choose two new school board members, two new L.A. City Council members and weigh in on a police discipline ballot measure.

Winners of the school board and council races will serve a 5½-year term, rather than the usual four-year term, because of a onetime change in election cycles.

About 13% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out by the city have been returned, said Cecilia Reyes, a spokeswoman for the City Clerk.

Find your polling place at LAvote.net/locator.